Gluzabet Plus does not cure diabetes

According to the World Health Organization, diabetes can only be managed through interventions like blood glucose control, healthy eating, and an active lifestyle

Claim: The product named “Gluzabet Plus” cures diabetes in just 14 days.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was spotted via Claim Check. The post containing the claim has over 45,200 views on Facebook, as of writing.

The bottom line: Gluzabet Plus cannot cure diabetes in just 14 days or even cure it in general because there is no single cure for diabetes.

Not FDA Approved: Gluzabet Plus is also not on the Philippine Food and Drug Administration’s list of approved drugs and food products.

What the health experts say: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), diabetes can only be managed through interventions like blood glucose control, healthy eating, and an active lifestyle. There are also medicines like insulin, injectables, and oral medications that are meant to help the body manage blood sugar. However, these medicines do not cure diabetes.

Although there’s no cure for diabetes, it can go into remission through managing blood glucose control and doing treatments. Health website Medical News Today said that remission means that the body does not show signs of diabetes but is still technically present.

Can diabetes be prevented? According to the WHO, type 2 diabetes can be prevented through an active lifestyle, a healthy diet, avoiding smoking, and controlling blood pressure and lipids. However, type 1 diabetes cannot currently be prevented.

– Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.