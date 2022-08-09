Golden Gout Colostrum does not treat gout

A study published by the US National Library of Medicine has found that colostrum has no effect on arthritis

Claim: A product named “Golden Gout Colostrum” treats gout.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The post containing the claim has over 10,500 reactions, 4,200 comments, and 1,222,142 views on Facebook, as of writing.

Not FDA Approved: Golden Gout Colostrum is not on the Philippine Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) list of approved drugs and food products. Rappler also tried to search the FDA’s list for other variations of Golden Gout Colostrum’s name like “Golden Gout” and “Golden Gout Milk” but these names were also not registered.

What studies on colostrum say: There are very few studies that focus on colostrum’s effectiveness in treating gout. A study published by the US National Library of Medicine found that colostrum has no effect on types of arthritis like gout.

Instead, most studies that probed into the benefits of adults taking colostrum (like the studies published by the British Medical Association and the US National Library of Medicine) focused on colostrum’s effect on gastrointestinal disorders and immunity-related disorders. However, these studies recommend more experiments be conducted to solidify their initial findings.

Effective gout treatments: According to the US CDC and the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), gout can only be managed through anti-inflammatory drugs, a healthy diet, and an active lifestyle. Both the US CDC and HHS did not mention taking colostrum or colostrum supplements to treat gout.

Also, the US CDC recommends the CDC’s Arthritis Program which consists of five self-management education workshops for managing arthritis and its symptoms. The US CDC says that these workshops can also help with gout since gout is a form of “inflammatory arthritis.”

– Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.