Every drop matters at SM: Water saving tips to try during the rainy season

The wet season is here! But that does not mean that we should waste our water supply. While many parts of Metro Manila have observed heavy rainfall recently, some parts of the country still experience insufficient rain, which further declines the water level supply in our reservoir dams.

It is no secret that water is an essential resource used every day for cleaning ourselves, the food we eat, and our surroundings to prevent the spread of diseases. To help alleviate the impacts of climate change, here are nine practical strategies to save water.

Reduce shower time: Shorten showers by aiming for about just five minutes, to conserve water and energy for heating.

Don’t leave the tap water running: To prevent unnecessary water waste, turn off the faucet while brushing your teeth, washing your face, and cleaning the dishes.

Reuse water: Reuse water used for washing rice and vegetables or rinsing dishes to water indoor plants. Laundry water can also be used for toilet flushing.

Sweep instead of hose: Save water by sweeping the dirt on sidewalks and roads instead of using a hose to clean them.

Use only full loads of laundry: Wait until you have a full load of laundry before using your washing machine to maximize water efficiency.

Fix leaks ASAP: Immediately fix even small leaks in your home’s plumbing system because it can eventually waste a lot of water.

Water plants sensibly: Water your plants in the early morning or late evening to minimize evaporation.

The SM’s recycled mall wastewater is used for watering gardens, among others

Collect rainwater: Set up rain barrels or containers to capture rainwater for outside uses like cleaning, watering plants, or filling toilet bowls.

As a part of every community that it serves, SM Supermalls is aware of the fundamental role it can play in promoting water security and conservation, championing water reuse, and being the catalyst of a sustainable solution. Water catchment basins in 25 malls have been installed to help prevent flooding as well as soil erosion during heavy downpours.

In its malls nationwide, water is reused for non-potable use, such as cleaning the malls, flushing toilets, and watering plants. Last July, SM City Baguio introduced the first of its-kind in a mall-setting facility that converts rainwater into potable water and contributes to the city’s water management measures.

SM City Baguio features a water catchment basin designed to gather and treat water for recycling within the mall

Raise awareness to others: Spread the word about water conservation among family, friends, and neighbors to create a positive impact and viable solutions.

Keep in mind that every little bit helps, and by putting these water-saving tips into practice, we can significantly contribute to preserving this vital resource for everyone’s future.

