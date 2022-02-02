Unsure about liquid detergents? Here are some of its promised benefits

One of those is the promise of no longer having to deal with residues

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Surf and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Enjoying laundry might be a hallmark sign of tita-hood (being an aunt), but trust two of them to tell you that it’s not all roses.

When it comes to using powder detergents, there is still a lot to be desired. A tita friend, Angel, shared that the occurrence of “chalking” bothers her.

“Hindi lahat, nadi-dissolve. Ayun, kapag nagbabad ka [ng damit], sa ilalim naiiwan ‘yung hindi natutunaw na powder. So, sayang ang pera,” she said, referring to a popular powder detergent brand. (The powder doesn’t entirely dissolve. When I soak my clothes, the residues settle at the bottom. What a waste of money.)

Another tita friend, Tina, finds it disappointing when scrimping money on cheaper detergent results in meager outcomes.

“Hindi mabula at strong enough to remove stains and dirt. At hindi mabango. Instead na makatipid sa isang sachet, nakadalawa pa ‘ko tuloy.” (It doesn’t foam as much, isn’t strong enough to remove stains and dirt, and doesn’t smell that nice. Instead of saving by using only one sachet, I had to use two.)

Both agree that fragrance and even washing are important – as for the rest of us – especially on delicates, office wear, and other panlakad (outfits meant for going out).

Liquid detergent might do the trick

Perhaps, my tita friends could use the help of liquid detergents! An expert shared to Readers Digest that these “dissolve well no matter what the water temperature,” even if you’re using cold water (on colder seasons). See you never, residues.

And now that holiday kainan (spreads) are commonplace, our clothes are more prone to oil and grease stains – but thankfully, liquid detergents are a formidable match. Prior to washing, these can also be used as “spot treatments” on pretreating, which eliminates the necessity for using another product.

A review paper corroborated these findings. Additionally, the very composition of liquid detergents, mostly consisting of water and alcohol or a hydrotrope, helps blend all the additives together, making liquid detergent potent and pourable at the same time.

Ultra power for an ultra low price

What brand to use? How about considering Surf Ultra Power Liquid, which boasts having twice the nuot-linis (thorough cleansing) for as low as P6 SRP per sachet. Available in Rose Fresh and Cherry Blossom variants, there’s less worry for titas if clothes will smell fragrant or not.

Surf’s lab tests also showed that it worked better than powder detergents, which means more effective cleaning and whitening for the delicates and panlakad. Now that’s sulit (worth your money).

On your next laundry sesh, do the wais (wise) thing! Enjoy quality at an affordable price by getting Surf Ultra Power Liquid from your nearest stores. You may also purchase online via Shopee, Lazada, and U-store in bigger sizes: 900ml and 2.5L sizes, respectively. This is a wais deal you shouldn’t miss out on. – Rappler.com