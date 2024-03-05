Fudgee Bang?! Fudgee Barr releases limited-edition Korean-inspired flavors – including Dalgona

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Have you ever imagined eating Dalgona in cake form? How about some Korean tea? Well, our wildest snack dreams have now come true with the limited-edition Fudgee Bang. You read that right.

For the 20th anniversary of our favorite baon through the years, Fudgee Barr has teamed up with the Pambansang Oppa, Ryan Bang, to delight snack and Korean food lovers with three limited-edition flavors: Citron Tea, Blueberry Yoghurt, and Dalgona.

For two decades, Fudgee Barr has been a favorite in Filipino households and lunchboxes, winning our hearts with its moist and delicious cake and unique local flavors like durian, macapuno, chocolate, salted caramel, vanilla, and more. This time, the three new flavors are a refreshing take on the cakes we love.

First is the Citron Tea, a burst of citrusy goodness that adds a zing of Honey Lemon filling and frosting to the classic Fudgee Barr flavor. Meanwhile, Blueberry Yoghurt is a delightful twist that combines creamy yogurt with the tanginess of blueberries. Lastly, the Dalgona flavor promises to take your taste buds on a thrilling adventure with the sweet balance of Dalgona coffee and candy.

These limited-edition flavors are a celebration of Fudgee Barr’s journey of bringing joy through innovative flavors. Not only are the snacks delicious, but they also feature an eye-catching Ryan Bang cartoon on the packaging – you can’t miss it! Join the fun and grab a Fudgee Bang at your nearest supermarket, sari-sari store, or order online through Shopee and Lazada. Don’t miss out on Fudgee Barr’s OBarr sa Saya anniversary activities and updates on Facebook and Instagram. – Rappler.com