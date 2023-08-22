Potato Corner apologizes for viral ‘discriminatory’ job posting

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Snack firm Potato Corner apologized over an “inappropriate job posting” that went viral over the weekend, saying it does not support or condone discriminatory hiring.

“We’re all about providing equal opportunities for all, and giving fair recognition and reward to effort, attitude, potential, and creating positive outcomes,” Potato Corner said in a statement posted on Monday, August 21.

The now-deleted post by Potato Corner’s Ventura Mall branch required service crew applicants to “have a good visual impact,” “weight…proportionate to height,” and “clear complexion,” among others.

“We deeply regret the incident and we’re reviewing our procedures, teaming up with our valued business partners, franchisees, and suppliers to make sure that situations like this won’t happen again,” it added.

‘Miss Potato Corner’

Filipino social media users took the chance to poke fun at the controversial job hiring post, comparing it to applications for a beauty pageant.

Crispy Dreams in the Making! Introducing the 38 exceptional individuals who have sizzled their way through the selection process to become the future service crew at Potato Corner! #PotatoCornerCrew #ServiceCrew pic.twitter.com/UvCZA6V7wI — Eisen Galvante 💫 (@eisengalvante) August 21, 2023

Sino kaya ang mananalong:



Miss Potato Corner Universe

Miss Potato Corner Cheese

Miss Potato Corner Barbeque

Miss Potato Corner Sour Cream



Siguradong pahirapan yan 😳😆 pic.twitter.com/RXSox0OzB7 — Edson C. Guido (@EdsonCGuido) August 19, 2023

me rehearsing for the q&a portion ng miss potato corner 2023 pic.twitter.com/kBPSXvCowE — Miss Potato Corner Bacoor 2023 (@beepalatino) August 21, 2023

Netizens were imaginative about how applications for the job posting would look like, even placing Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray as a service crew candidate.

Sneak peak: Catriona's initial interview after submitting her resumé to become the next Potato Corner service crew. pic.twitter.com/cy6Ks8L6qY — Charla (@charlaurriee) August 21, 2023

One user even compared the job requirements for service crew in Potato Corner’s branches in Canada compared to the Ventura Mall post.

Lola Nena’s also joined the conversation with their own job hiring post, which garnered praise from social media users for their inclusive criteria.

“We’re looking for hearts that align with our mission to impart happiness and create meaningful experiences,” Lola Nena’s said in their posting.

