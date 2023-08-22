Business
Potato Corner apologizes for viral ‘discriminatory’ job posting

Russell Ku

The now-deleted post by Potato Corner’s Ventura Mall branch required service crew applicants to ‘have a good visual impact,’ ‘weight…proportionate to height,’ and ‘clear complexion,’ among others.

MANILA, Philippines – Snack firm Potato Corner apologized over an “inappropriate job posting” that went viral over the weekend, saying it does not support or condone discriminatory hiring.

“We’re all about providing equal opportunities for all, and giving fair recognition and reward to effort, attitude, potential, and creating positive outcomes,” Potato Corner said in a statement posted on Monday, August 21.

The now-deleted post by Potato Corner’s Ventura Mall branch required service crew applicants to “have a good visual impact,” “weight…proportionate to height,” and “clear complexion,” among others.

“We deeply regret the incident and we’re reviewing our procedures, teaming up with our valued business partners, franchisees, and suppliers to make sure that situations like this won’t happen again,” it added.

‘Miss Potato Corner’

Filipino social media users took the chance to poke fun at the controversial job hiring post, comparing it to applications for a beauty pageant. 

Netizens were imaginative about how applications for the job posting would look like, even placing Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray as a service crew candidate.

One user even compared the job requirements for service crew in Potato Corner’s branches in Canada compared to the Ventura Mall post.

Lola Nena’s also joined the conversation with their own job hiring post, which garnered praise from social media users for their inclusive criteria.

“We’re looking for hearts that align with our mission to impart happiness and create meaningful experiences,” Lola Nena’s said in their posting.

– Rappler.com

Russell Ku

Russell Ku is a digital communications specialist at Rappler, believing in the power of stories to build an empathic society. Outside of work, he dives deep into pop culture, especially the world of K-Pop.
