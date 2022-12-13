How to get a dozen donuts for only P199 with your BPI Debit Card this December

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by BPI and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

The twelve days of Christmas has found its match with twelve donuts this Holiday season.

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has a sweet treat for all BPI Debit cardholders as it features #DebitDonutDays promo with J.Co, which will happen on December 8, 15, and 19. Customers can get their dozen donuts for only P199 using their BPI Debit Card, a delightful P221 off.

“There is no better way to make the last month of the year count than to make your spending count as well. With face-to-face gatherings at work and with your loved ones, you wouldn’t want to miss this donut deal that we are exclusively offering to our BPI Debit Mastercard and BPI Debit EMV Cirrus cardholders,” said Jenny Lacerna, Head of Unsecured Lending and Cards Group.

To avail of this limited time offer, a customer must present a Debit card transaction slip (no minimum spend required) using their BPI Debit Card dated from December 1, 2022 onwards.

Each J.Co box comes with one dozen donuts with pre-selected set of flavors, including Alcapone, Mylosauras, Mr. Green Tea, Caviar Chocolate, Oreology, Tiramisu, Jcoccino, Blueberry More, Katy Berry, Coco Loco, and Heaven Berry.

The #DebitDonutDays promo will be available in all J.Co. branches in Metro Manila, Cebu, and Davao from 10 am to 6 pm. Promo can be availed via dine-in and take out only. Cardholder may avail of the promo only once per specified promo date.

For more information on this sweet deal, visit www.bpi.com.ph. – Rappler.com