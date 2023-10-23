Taste authentic Italian cuisine in the heart of Parañaque thanks to this chef

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

No need to travel far, Michelin Star Italian Chef Andrea Spagoni of Finestra Italian Steakhouse at Solaire Resort is here

How often do we find ourselves eating authentic Italian food made by a Michelin Star Italian chef here in the Philippines? Rarely. But when you go to Finestra Italian Steakhouse at Solaire Resort, you can bask in this luxurious experience.

It’s all thanks to Chef Andrea Spagoni.

Chef Spagoni’s culinary roots run deep. He started cooking at a young age and learned authentic Italian culinary practices from the most qualified mentor – his grandmother. It was in a traditional Piedmontese kitchen in Turin, Italy where he first fell in love with the cuisine.

He brought his deep-seated love for Italian food and his authentic techniques from his grandmother’s humble kitchen to the world stage. He has worked in the bustling kitchens of the hottest cities in the world – Florence, London, Hong Kong, and New York – earning him Michelin stars along the way.

Now Chef Spagoni’s current stage is the food-loving Philippines, serving authentic Italian cuisine with a touch of global flavors to Filipinos right in the heart of Parañaque City. As someone who has been to the major culinary spots in the world, one might wonder why Chef Spagoni chose the Philippines as his new home.

“As a fast-growing country, I felt the need to face a new challenge in such a new market for the F&B business, definitely rich in new opportunities and approaches,” said Chef Spagoni.

When he arrived in the Philippines in January this year, he did face a few challenges. First was sourcing authentic Italian ingredients to a country that’s thousands of miles away from Italy. Second, was the stability of the supply chain.

But instead of seeing this as a limitation, Chef Spagoni saw this as an opportunity to innovate. He redefined traditional Italian recipes using high-quality, locally-sourced ingredients, creating masterpieces that are both authentic and suitable for the Filipino palate.

“I try to remain as genuine as I can,” said Chef Spagoni. “People are generally happy to explore and discover the authenticity.”

And while being in the Philippines is a new experience for Chef Spagoni, it has also been enriching.

“There are a few differences that I found here in Manila compared to the other places I lived in or visited before,” said Chef Spagoni. “Nevertheless, I enjoyed the process of getting used to the local taste while trying to bring a more authentic Italian taste.”

So, if you’ve been craving authentic Italian food without having to travel far and wide, it’s time to visit Finestra Italian Steakhouse at Solaire Resort. Treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind dining experience prepared by no other than a world-renowned Michelin Star chef.

“At Finestra, we aim to treat and cuddle our guests in order to let them [enjoy] an unforgettable experience, good food, attentive service, and an outstanding ambiance all blended into one,” said Chef Spagoni.

