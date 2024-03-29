Korean chicken chain Goobne to open in Metro Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The famous oven-roasted chicken brand made a cameo in an episode of 'Business Proposal'!

MANILA, Philippines – Korean chicken lovers, get ready for the arrival of South Korea’s famous chicken chain Goobne in Metro Manila!

South Korea’s “No. 1 Oven Roasted Chicken” chain is opening its first Philippine branch this year at the 3rd floor of One Bonifacio High Street in Bonifacio Global City. It has yet to specify the month.

The worldwide brand is known for its cameos in popular K-dramas, like in 2022’s Business Proposal, where in an episode Shin Ha-ri (Kim Sejeong) teaches Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop) how Goobne chicken is made.

K-DRAMA CAMEO. Goobne is seen in an episode of ‘Business Proposal.’ Photo from Goobne PH

Goobne is also backed by a star-studded pack of global brand ambassadors, such as K-pop stars Girls’ Generation, EXO, and ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, as well as actors Seo Kang-joon, Kang Sora, and Cha Seung-won, among others. K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM is Goobne’s current brand ambassador.

GLOBAL AMBASSADORS. LE SSERAFIM advertises Goobne’s chicken. Photo from Goobne PH

The name Goobne comes from the Korean term “goob-da,” which means “to roast.” Goobne’s “tasty and healthy chicken” uses the oven-roasting method, resulting in a crisp fried chicken that doesn’t use as much oil as the typical frying method.

Goobne describes its Goobne Original Chicken as a “light and moist” freshly cooked crispy chicken, while the Goobne Pepper Crispy Chicken has a spicy Korean chili kick.

GOOBNE PEPPER CRISPY. Photo from Goobne PH

The Goobne Korean Galbi Chicken is described as tasting like Korea’s signature charcoal grilled ribs; the twice-roasted chicken is covered in a special sweet sauce made with 10 kinds of fruits and vegetables.

The UFO Fondue Chicken is made for sharing – diners can pick two chicken flavors and dip them in a pool of mixed mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, and chicken sauce.

UFO FONDUE CHICKEN. Photo from Goobne PH

Goobne first opened in Gimpo City, Korea, in 2005. Since then, it’s expanded to more than 1,200 branches worldwide. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com