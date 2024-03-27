Jollibee Group, Unilever Food Solutions PH team up to serve sustainable customer solutions

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

With similar values, Unilever Food Solutions Philippines and Jollibee Group nurture their steady partnership to deliver the best for consumers and the planet

Anchored on its belief that bringing the joy of eating to everyone is strengthened by collaboration and innovation, the Jollibee Group focuses on working with suppliers like Unilever Food Solutions (UFS) Philippines that embraces the challenges and purpose of constant learning to cater to the consumers’ evolving needs.

“Our established 30-year supply partnership with UFS reminds us that we are doing something good together, which we attribute to a shared commitment to goals that put our customers and their needs at the center,” Jollibee Group President & CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong said.

Continuous learning and collaboration

UFS Philippines and the Jollibee Group share trends, insights, and best practices to meet the customers’ evolving needs and demands and gain a deeper understanding of their respective businesses.

For its part, UFS Philippines conducts a year-round Culinary and Marketing initiative that incorporates various trend-sharing and ideation sessions. It also offers culinary masterclasses to advance the Jollibee Group’s Research and Development and Marketing teams.

“We strive to provide the best ingredients, develop quality products, create inspiring and trending recipes, and provide Chef training and support,” said James Benedict Carreon, Managing Director of UFS Philippines.

Their teamwork has also enabled the two companies to stay competitive in the constantly growing food industry. Together, they have created dressings, sauces, and some of Jollibee Group’s most well-loved products today, such as Burger King’s Vegetarian Butcher X-Tra Long Chicken.

Crucial sustainability goals

In addition to catering to the evolving customer preferences, there is a growing need for increased commitment to environmental stewardship. UFS Philippines and the Jollibee Group also demonstrate a similar dedication to sustainability, proving that commercially successful businesses can be sustainable.

UFS Philippines has a long history of practicing sustainability in its value chain—from its operations, all the way to the communities it serves.

“Our purpose at Unilever is to make sustainable living commonplace, and we do this through our brands, people, and partners. We’re proud to say that all our offices and sites across the Philippines are powered by renewable energy, allowing us to create great products for our customers and consumers in a sustainable way. With these efforts, we live our purpose with the spirit of sama-sama, tulong-tulong (together, working hand in hand) for the Philippines,” Carreon said.

Likewise, the Jollibee Group has been bolstering the shift to renewable energy of its stores and manufacturing facilities. Last January, the company launched its most extensive solar panel installation by operating 6,300 solar panels in its Canlubang Baking Facility (CBF) in Laguna. This initiative is part of the Jollibee Group’s commitment to more sustainable business practices guided by its global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow.

Jollibee Group Chief Sustainability and Public Affairs Officer Pepot Miñana emphasized, “Our Sustainability Agenda called Joy For Tomorrow provides us with the framework on how we will positively impact our society and environment. As a company, we are purposeful in selecting and collaborating with stakeholders and suppliers who share in our sustainability purpose. Together, we continuously seek to elevate our food products and dining experiences through various innovations to address our customers’ needs for today and tomorrow.” – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE