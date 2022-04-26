[Kitchen 143] The Italian food series, part 2

Be sure to watch out for our Quiz the Cook questions – we are giving away a lot of prizes

In our previous episode, we talked about traditional Italian cuisine. But for the second part of our Italian food series, we will talk about the fusion of Italian-American cuisine, as well as its nuances and differences from the traditional.

In this episode of Kitchen 143, host Michelle Aventajado – who has Italian blood, by the way – continues to take us on a virtual gastronomical and cultural tour with home cook and fresh pasta maker Nadine Howell, food trader Roberto Fazzini of Italfood, mixologist Ian Osillo of Premier Wines and Spirits, pastry chef Rankin Cailles of By Chef Kin, and entrepreneur Crystal Sison of Mama Lou’s.

Be sure to watch out for our Quiz the Cook questions – we are giving away a lot of prizes. Five winners will take home the following:

3 winners of Aperol Spritz kits & 2 winners of Campari Spritz kits from Premier Wines & Spirits

1 Neapolitan style pizza dough, 1 box sweet corn & ricotta agnolotti, 1 box tagliatelle from Made By Nadine

Limoncello tiramisu from Chef Kin

Antipasti kit from Italfood

P1000 gift certificate from Mama Lou’s

3 months access to e-learning platform from the Philippine Italian Association

Kitchen 143 airs on Tuesday, April 26, at 4 pm.