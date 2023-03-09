Lazada kicks off epic 11th birthday by celebrating Women’s Month in style

The ecommerce giant’s birthday party had the hottest stars and influencers, a larger-than-life LazLook mannequin, and stacks on stacks of deals for customers

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Lazada Philippines and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Last March 2 at Market! Market!, Lazada went all out for its Epic 11th Birthday kickoff as it celebrated self-expression through fashion – plus unbeatable deals that the platform has been constantly leveling up on the platform.

This is the first Lazada Birthday sale that will last for 11 days, starting on March 3 until 13. To celebrate their 11th year, the platform promises fast and free shipping along with patong-patong na discounts, which includes the never-before-offered P1,000 cashback.

These initiatives are a bid to make self-expression and discovery more accessible for Lazada shoppers. This year, Lazada shines a spotlight on style through its LazLook section, particularly on how accessible fashion helps modern women discover their best selves.

“As we celebrate our women employees, customers and sellers at Lazada this women’s month, we are empowered to mount such iconic executions like the Lazlook Mannequin, creating enriching experiences and pushing innovation that seamlessly merge shopping with entertainment and social. Everyone is invited to drop by Market! Market! and check out the LazLook Mannequin exhibit at the Activity Center from March 2 to March 29, showcasing the most epic styles, stackable vouchers, up to P1000 cashback as well as deals for as low as P99 and up to 80% off,” said Lazada Head of Marketing Kitty Calderon.

The ecommerce giant’s birthday event featured an array of interactive booths meant to empower shoppers to feel and look great. A green screen runway let visitors strut their stuff on a virtual Lazada catwalk, while a photobooth let shoppers capture their epic LazLook Blue outfits.

To inspire shoppers in their style exploration, Lazada also hosted an all-women roundtable composed of notable fashion industry personalities like celebrity stylist extraordinaire Pam Quinones of Vestido and Qurator, L’Officiel fashion editor Yanna Lopez, Viajecito founder Pia Ugarte.

“You do you. Whatever you feel is more comfortable when it comes to expressing yourself, that’s all okay. As long as we provide available assortments and the widest choices at the best prices for you on Lazada, our job is done,” said Calderon.

Brand ambassadors and fashion icons Bea Alonzo and Mimiyuuuh also joined in on the fun by curating LazLook pieces on mannequins that visitors can shop on the spot through convenient QR codes. The real life representation doesn’t stop there though, as Lazada unveiled its voluptuous 20-foot-tall LazLook mannequin exhibit with the goal of representing a wider range of Filipina bodies.

For LazLook head Pauline Castro, the section is driven by inclusivity and accessibility. “LazLook was conceived with the inspiration to celebrate all female types, body shapes, style preferences – welcoming every woman to be part of it. We constantly work hard to widen our assortment not only in terms of style preferences, but also through price points. We’re here to empower women in any life stage to access a diverse set of style options that let them be their best selves,” said Castro.

To cap off the celebration, Lazada staged its star-studded annual Super Show hosted by Alden Richards and Bea Alonzo, with powerhouse performances from Barbie Forteza, Darren Espanto, BGYO, BINI, and 4th Impact.

The show’s main events were the Shoppable Runways, where a diverse set of models walked the runway in trendy LazLook pieces which the audience could instantly shop through QR codes. Internet favorites Bella Racellis, Raiza Contawi, Mika Salamanca and more joined the fashion show with their own Instagram feed-worthy ‘fits. Of course, it was raining vouchers all throughout the show for LazLive viewers, giving shoppers everything they needed to bring home a full cart of trendy pieces with stacks on stacks of discounts and cashbacks.

Want to explore your own style or just get the best deals out of your cart? Visit Lazada now until March 13 and check out your cart for patong-patong na deals during the brand’s most epic 11-day-long birthday sale. – Rappler.com