[#RapplerReads]: Fictional schools we wish existed in real life

From Hogwarts to Camp Half-Blood, one of our producers shares her dream schools in books

Ever since I was a child, I’ve always wished I had a magical ability to jump straight into the book and live inside the story I’m reading.

One of my fantasies is to attend the school where my favorite characters go to study. Oh to be a young witch taking lessons on charms and potions. Or a demigod mastering the art of sword fighting and taking on a quest to find the Golden Fleece.

To fulfill my childhood dreams, I listed some of the fictional schools I’ve read about in books and the (never-ending) reasons why I’m willing to go back to being a student again just to experience the magic, mysteries, and adventures that dwell inside these schools.

There was a time when everyone in our class wanted to be a witch and a wizard at Hogwarts. And to be honest, until now, I still do.

Just thinking about the thrill of receiving my Hogwarts acceptance letter, buying my first wand at Ollivanders, and learning about all kinds of magic in class excites me. Who doesn’t want to learn how to brew Polyjuice potion or to fly on a broomstick?

Going to Hogwarts also means becoming friends with Harry Potter himself and my favorite witches Hermione Granger and Luna Lovegood. I wouldn’t mind helping the Weasley brothers finish the roasted turkey in the dining hall and visit Hagrid in his small, wooden cabin outside the Hogwarts castle.

And even though I’m not a sporty person, I would train hard to be part of Gryffindor’s Quidditch team.

Camp Half-Blood is not your typical school where you bring out your books and pens to study. It’s actually a training camp for demigods like Percy Jackson (son of Poseidon) and Annabeth Chase (daughter of Athena) to sharpen their fighting prowess and battle instincts.

Instead of classrooms, you’ll find a big archery field, an armory, and a sword fighting arena inside the camp. Camp Half-Blood also has magical borders that make it invisible from mortals and serve as barriers against evil monsters and creatures. Cool, isn’t it?

Sometimes, I imagine a friendly satyr (a human with a horse’s ears and tail) coming to my house, revealing that I’m the long lost daughter of Zeus and that my fellow demigods are waiting for me at Camp Half-Blood. Anytime now, Grover!

“The Avonlea school was a whitewashed building, low in the eaves and wide in the windows, furnished inside with comfortable substantial old-fashioned desks that opened and shut, and were carved all over their lids with the initials and hieroglyphics of three generations of school children. . .” wrote L. M. Montgomery in her classic children’s novel Anne of Green Gables.

There’s something about going to a village school on a remote island while enjoying the idyllic landscape outside. I would love to meet Anne Shirley, the lovely, red-haired girl in the story. Together, we’ll read plenty of books and hop on new adventures on sunny afternoons.

Growing up, many of us dreamed of becoming a princess. In Shannon Hale’s Princess Academy, you can make this dream come true.

In the story, there’s a princess academy where young girls can train how to be a princess – a fairy-tale-like moment my younger self would definitely want to experience. It’s a place where young girls can learn how to read and write and study about commerce and the rich history of their town. They also practice etiquettes like maintaining one’s poise and carrying on a conversation.

In the end, the story teaches us that courage, bravery, and kindness are the qualities that truly define a princess.

This list wouldn’t be complete without Beauxbatons Academy of Magic which I first read about in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Don’t get me wrong, I still think that Hogwarts is the best wizarding school in the world. But I’d spend a fortune to book a trip to Beauxbatons, located in the Pyrenees mountains of southern France, and wear its fancy school uniform.

How about you? What’s your dream school in books? – Rappler.com

