An underwater adventure awaits at Ayala Malls Cinemas

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Ayala Malls and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

As the much-awaited remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’ splashes onto silver screens, Ayala Malls Cinemas takes it a notch higher. On May 27, they are bringing fun and engaging events that kids and kids at heart can look forward to such as Princess Parties, Seashell Painting, Photo Walls, Aerial Splash LED screens, and many more along with special screening tickets.

Going to movies has been a constant bonding activity of parents and kids, and having a story as familiar as The Little Mermaid to watch together strengthens connections across generations. Singing along to its catchy songs, picking favorite characters from the film, and sharing emotions felt are only a few of what makes going to the theater with your family enjoyable.

To top it all off, Ayala Malls Cinemas are conceptualized with viewers’ maximum comfort and enjoyment in mind. With A-luxe seats that offer comfort seating in wide reclining seats and provides spacious legroom, laser projections that make images crisper, and Dolby Sound and Dolby Atmos that add depth to sound quality, making films much more real and the experience, much more exciting.

UNDERWATER EXPERIENCE. Paolo and Samantha Valenciano with daughter Leia pose for a cute family photo. Photos courtesy of Ayala Malls Cinemas.

Top-billed by Halle Bailey, ‘The Little Mermaid’ live-action brings watchers a part of the underwater world and Ayala Malls makes it more special with the events and art installations it has prepared for those who will enjoy the film at their cinemas. During the premiere night at Glorietta Cinema 6, parents and their children, as well as those in between who enjoyed the 1989 animated movie, were decked out in costumes and excitement as they came to see how Halle Bailey brings a different life to the beloved Ariel character. The interactive installations by the cinema’s lobby were also Instagram-worthy, that everyone couldn’t resist taking photos. These will be up until Sunday, May 28, 2023.

NOW SHOWING. TV and events host Janeena Chan was spotted with a Movie Snackbar popcorn bundle just before the movie.

At Ayala Malls, everyone can extend the fun beyond the movie as there are a myriad of retail options available. From dining offers, shops that carry essentials and knick-knacks, to other entertainment places such as Timezone, there’s always something to do for every mall visitor.

