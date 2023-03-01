Declare your self-love to unlock up to 40% OFF deals in the McDonald’s App

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by McDonald’s Philippines and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Good deals come to those who treat themselves well. That’s why when you’re given the opportunity for self love, say it out loud and the McDonald’s App will provide!

Go big on self-love and treat yourself with kindness through self-affirmations to get big rewards in return with the McDonald’s App Crave and Claim Deals! Just state any of the following Love Ko Me voice-activated self-affirmations through the McDonald’s App to unlock big discounts of up to 40% OFF that you can use for Dine-In, Drive-Thru or Take Out from March 1-10, 2023.

Love Ko Me Self Affirmation Audio Code Statements:

To spread the message of self-love, McDonald’s is setting up the Love Ko Me Claim It Gallery in Robinsons Manila starting February 28, 2023. Come as you are and take snaps on specially designed self-affirmation mirrors featured in the gallery.

Treat yourself with love and the McDonald’s app will treat you with exciting deals and discounts in return! Enjoy Crave & Claim Deals for dine-in, takeout, or drive-thru this March 1-10, 2023!

1. 1-pc Chicken McDo with Fries Meal for P99

2. McCrispy Chicken Fillet Ala King with Fries Meal for P89

3. McCrispy Chicken Fillet with Fries Meal for P85

4. 2-pc Mushroom Pepper Steak with Fries Meal for P120

5. 6-pc McNuggets with Fries and Rice Meal for 149

6. 10-pc McNuggets Meal for P175

7. Big Mac with Coke Zero Meal for P149

8. Quarter Pounder with Cheese with Coke Zero Meal for P149

9. Double Cheeseburger with Coke Zero Meal for P99

Grab every opportunity to treat yourself. Download the McDonald’s App and claim “Love Ko Me!” out loud.

