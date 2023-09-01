Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s wax figure now in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Catriona was welcomed by fans in Hong Kong as she launched her wax figure in its forever home

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Madame Tussauds Hong Kong and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

The Filipino community in Hong Kong and visiting Filipinos are in for a treat! The wax figures of three of our beloved Filipino icons Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, and “Pambansang Kamao” Manny Pacquiao are now reunited in the attraction’s flagship branch, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

While Catriona is now the third Filipino wax figure in Madame Tussauds, this marks the first time that a Filipino wax figure was launched in Hong Kong with the presence of the artist. Pia’s wax figure launch was done in Manila while Manny’s was done virtually during the pandemic.

What makes this launch more historic is that Catriona herself was joined by the Filipino community in Hong Kong for the unveiling last August 31. She had a special meet and greet and played a few fun games with our kababayans, making the moment more special.

Why visit Madame Tussauds Hong Kong?

If there’s one Madame Tussauds that Filipinos should visit, the flagship branch in Hong Kong should be first on your list. Seeing three of our fellow Filipino icons will definitely make us feel at home. It’s no surprise because Madame Tussauds Hong Kong’s goal is to make sure that Filipino icons stand alongside celebrities and other famous personalities worldwide.

GRAND LAUNCH. Head of Sales and Marketing, BoBo Yu, Philippine Consul General Mr. Raly L. Tejada, and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray attend the launch of the beauty queen’s wax figure in Hong Kong. All photos courtesy of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

Other than that, Filipinos can also meet some of their favorite Korean superstars Suzy Bae, Kim Soo-Hyun, and Bae Yong Joon, global music icons like Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, and Ariana Grande, and timeless personalities like Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn.

No need to travel to different countries or score tickets to all of their concerts because you can touch, interact, and take unlimited pictures with your favorite celebrities in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

There’s so much more in store for the visitors to Madame Tussauds. You can also ride the Peak Tram while enjoying the view of Hong Kong from the Victoria Peak, go shopping or experience a spectacular view at the Sky Terrace 428.

Apart from Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, LEGOLAND® Discovery Hong Kong also makes a perfect pitstop for creativity, entertainment, and interactive experiences for both kids and adults. To enjoy Legos in a larger-than-life setting, a new must-try is their LEGO® DREAMZzz™ 4D Experience that plays with a visitor’s imagination that offers a “quest-like” activity. More thrilling adventures and attractions also await such as the themed zones, rides, impressive Lego sculptures, and miniature city model of Hong Kong.

Now that Hong Kong has fully reopened to visitors, it’s time to book your flights to one of Filipinos’ favorite destinations to relive old memories and create new ones with their friends, family, and loved ones. – Rappler.com