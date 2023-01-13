CheckThisOut: Women’s activewear to help you achieve your new year’s resolutions in style

These pieces can go from the gym to the streets for that athleisure look

It’s that time of the year again – the Media Noche leftovers have run out and the holiday gorging may have left you feeling sluggish and low on energy. Don’t fret, because you’re not the only one on this boat.

The start of a new year is the perfect time to hop on the fitness train again, and this January is particularly motivating as spaces to move and sweat in have reopened. With stylish activewear pieces that you can rock both in the gym or out on a casual trip, these outfits will have you looking your best so you can put in the work on feeling your best.

Loose activewear sets

Loose activewear sets like this jacket and shorts combo from Lotus can pull double duty as your workout attire or an errand day outfit. With no time spent thinking of building a look (which, from unfortunate personal experience, can take hours), you can jump straight into productivity. Wear them in trendy colors like this lemon and lime duo to be mirror selfie-ready anytime.

Long-sleeved yoga top

January’s weather can be peculiar in the Philippines – it can be hot in the morning, rainy in the afternoon, then chilly at night. If you’re planning on being active outdoors, this chic long-sleeved cutout piece from Lovito can provide an extra layer for when the January breeze is cold, but also be breathable enough in case the weather gets warm.

Tennis skirts

The tennis skirt has experienced a resurgence in popularity along with the sport, and for good reason. Its typically neutral designs are easily paired with any top, whether its for a tennis match or a regular day out. The built-in inner shorts lets you move every which way you want without losing the fun flounce of a skirt. It’s a great way to enjoy the physical freedom plus the fashion statement of wearing a skirt sans the threat of a wardrobe malfunction.

Vibrant sweatpants

Wearing eye-catching colors is an easy way to add personality into a look and make an outfit memorable. Pair your basic black tees with mauve sweatpants like this pair from Puma to be both comfortable and in-trend. Imagine yourself taking that k-pop dance class that’s been on your bucket list in these.

Tie-dyed sports bras

Full-coverage sports bras are versatile wardrobe staples because they can also double as crop tops. When you’re not rocking them at the gym, you can throw a button down shirt over them and go about your day. This piece from local brand Bunny Bodies comes in a golden yellow tie dye design which can be the statement piece of any gym or casual outfit.

Asymmetrical sports bras

Another stylish sports bra design that you can opt for is the one-shoulder silhouette. Don’t be fooled by the one-sided strap; these bras can still provide the chest support you’re looking for at the gym. Outside, you can definitely wear these tops as a nifty streetwear piece – just pop on a stack of necklaces or chunky earrings and you’re set! If you’re on the hunt for one, check out this sports bra by another local brand, Pinch Fitness.

In the name of endorphins, better posture, and improved mental health, we’re claiming January as the comeback season for exercise. The most important thing is to have fun with it, so don’t be afraid to explore new horizons, whether it’s through your workouts or your wardrobe.

Enjoy your sweat-out sessions and don’t forget to tag us in your athleisure selfies! – Rappler.com

