FirstLook: You can now pay Grab bookings with GCash

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by GCash and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Yes, that’s right – your GCash wallet can now be linked to your Grab accounts! This means that bookings you make with GrabCar, GrabFood, GrabExpress, GrabMart, and other Grab services can be paid directly with your GCash wallet.

This is all thanks to a partnership between two of the biggest digital service providers in the country. “We wanted to make sure that our customers really had access to the best services out in the market with GCash and one of the most used and sought-after services Grab, and that’s through GrabCar, GrabExpress, and GrabFood. And now because we were working tirelessly with the Grab team, we are finally able to bring this to market. Now GCash users can actually enjoy this transportation delivery service by simply linking their account to the Grab service, and can enjoy it for the first time and continuously after,” said Renren Reyes, chief commercial officer of GCash.

The integration made possible through the new partnership allows users to choose GCash as a payment option directly and with no fees at all.

All users have to do is link their GCash wallets to their Grab accounts by opening the “Accounts” tab in the app and adding GCash as a payment method.

“We’re very excited because GCash users will now be able to seamlessly use their wallet on the Grab superapp. And one of the things we would like to do is also roll this out in a much bigger way,” said Martha Borja, country head of GrabFin in the Philippines.

GCash and Grab, two tech giants whose names have now become part of Filipino slang, have more exciting news up their sleeves. Apart from launching the new integration, they have also shared that they are adding more linked features between the two as well as discounts, rewards, and other promos that they are rolling out starting this month. So if you’re a GCash and a Grab user, be sure to watch out for that. – Rappler.com