It’s the start of Pepsi’s new era in the Philippines

In a world where people are trying to fit in, Pepsi dares to be bold and different by introducing its newest logo and brand identity. This brand refresh is the first in 15 years for the iconic brand here in the Philippines, marking Pepsi’s new era.

The new logo features a new custom typeface and a can silhouette that represents Pepsi’s accessibility to all types of consumers. But the real star of this new look is the blue and black “pulse” that symbolizes the vibrant spirit that Pepsi wants to spread among Filipinos.

“The refreshed visual identity introduces elements that resonate with the youth, embodying the essence of the global Gen Z community,” said Ray Philip Pine, marketing director, PepsiCo Philippines Beverages. “It’s a pulse that beats in sync with the rhythm of Filipino culture and the drive to stand out.”

A new era calls for a grand celebration

To usher in this new era in the Philippines, Pepsi gathered those who dare to be bold and different – in line with their new tagline “Mas Masarap Maiba” – for a fun night of good food, interactive games, and electrifying music at the Pepsi Pulse 2023: Be Part of a New Era last October 8 at the MOA Concert Grounds.

Those who accepted Pepsi’s challenge to be different showed up in their bold and authentic styles. They showed off their signature poses and rocked trendy dance moves in the interactive photo and video booths. They poured their heart and soul out as they wrote their messages on the “Mas Masarap Maiba” freedom wall.

They also boldly took the stage to battle each other out during the exciting games and a head-to-head talent showdown.

As the night deepened, the Pepsi Pulse attendees got to sing and dance the night away with Ace Banzuelo who performed his hit songs like “Muli” and Mayonnaise who rocked the concert grounds with some of their new and iconic songs and of course, the crowd-favorite “Jopay.”

Before the most awaited headliner took the stage, the main event of the night was finally unveiled: the bold and pulsing new look of Pepsi. The new era of the iconic brand in the Philippines has officially begun.

Pepsi Pulse 2023 was capped by no other than SB19, a groundbreaking P-Pop group that embodies what it means to be bold, different, and authentic. SB19 joins Pepsi as they both welcome a new era together.

Just like Pepsi’s new look, SB19 brought the vibrant spirit out of all the A’TIN and Pepsi fam who waited for hours, braving the heat and pouring rain to catch the iconic P-Pop group. The wait was worth it as they sang and danced to their hits Gento, I Want You, Liham, and Crimzone.

It was truly a night of following our own pulse, getting a taste of bold flavors, and creating unforgettable moments with the new Pepsi. – Rappler.com

