Dance the summer away with Robinsons Magnolia’s free dance class

Summer is the time to put your kids’ dancing shoes on and have fun under the heat while learning something new; so, dance your way to Robinsons Magnolia as it turns up the heat this summer with a free dance class under their RMalls Academy program. In collaboration with Robinsons Department Store and their new activewear brand for girls, KOA, Robinsons Magnolia brings you “Let’s Dance” this Sunday, May 26, at 4 PM in the Central Garden.

Kids aged 4 to 12 years old can learn the world of hip-hop and other dance styles during the one-hour session with celebrity dance coach Sky Bautista that will begin at 4 PM. By simply registering at the RMalls App, kids who would like to unlock their dancing skills can attend the dance class FOR FREE.

Participants of the dance class will also get a chance to experience the fun activities prepared by Robinsons Malls to further make your summer memorable like face-painting and giveaways.

While your kids are having their time during the dance class, you can also shop, relax, and dine around Robinsons Magnolia’s wide array of tenants such as Konbini Store for some Japanese items, VIP Cinema for leisure time, and Deli by Chele for some sandwiches on the go.

So, lock the date and ready your grooves for the summer that we’re sure you don’t want to miss! Come through, bring your little ones, invite your friends, and let’s all dance this May 26 at Robinsons Magnolia! Visit Robinsons Magnolia’s official social media pages to know more about “Let’s Dance” summer class and other exciting activities this summer. – Rappler.com

