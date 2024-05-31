SM Supermalls partners with public and private sectors to combat online fraud

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In collaboration with several government agencies, advocacy groups, and Meta, SM Supermalls embarked on a pioneering initiative to fortify consumer protection in the digital sphere, aligning with the “Be WAIS at Magduda” campaign against fraud and scams.

The launch event, held at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall on May 11, marked the beginning of a concerted effort led by advocacy groups Bayan Academy and CitizenWatch Philippines to raise awareness about online fraud risks and equip consumers with the tools to identify and evade fraudulent activities prevalent in the digital landscape.

SM Supermalls affirmed the significance of the partnership in amplifying the campaign’s message. “SM’s partnership with Meta, advocacy groups, and the government sector is one of our efforts to create a digital space as secure as our physical malls, and we are proud to amplify the “Be WAIS” message to protect Filipinos from these online dangers,” said SM Supermalls’ senior vice president for marketing Joaquin San Agustin.

The Philippines topped the list for online shopping scam rates in the 2023 Asia Scam Report, a survey conducted by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance in partnership with the Taiwan-based tech security company Gogolook.

The multi-sectoral collaboration is a testament to their unwavering commitment to fostering digital safety and safeguarding Filipino consumers from the pervasive threat of online scams.

The “Be WAIS at Magduda” campaign calls for vigilance and skepticism, urging Filipinos to exercise caution and discernment in their online transactions. Through strategic alliances and concerted efforts, SM Supermalls is helping reshape the digital shopping landscape, fostering a secure and trustworthy online ecosystem for all.

