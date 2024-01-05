Smart subscribers and UnionBank credit card holders can get up to a P5,000 welcome gift

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Smart subscribers have one more reason to celebrate the new year as mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has teamed up with Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) to bring more exclusive rewards to subscribers with their new UnionBank Credit Card.

Under this exciting partnership, qualified Smart Prepaid subscribers will receive a P2,000 Welcome Gift with their new UnionBank Rewards Credit Card, while qualified Smart Postpaid and Smart Infinity subscribers will receive a P5,000 Welcome Gift with their new UnionBank Rewards, UnionBank Miles+, or UnionBank Reserve Credit Card.

Eligible subscribers can make the most of this exclusive Welcome Gift as they shop at their favorite stores or their go-to online shopping apps and e-commerce platforms. Smart subscribers can learn more about the perfect UnionBank Credit Card that suits their lifestyle at https://smart.com.ph/Pages/ubwelcomegift.

How to redeem your exclusive Welcome Gift from Smart and UnionBank

Smart Prepaid subscribers with a new UnionBank Rewards Credit Card may receive their P2,000 Welcome Gift by linking their UnionBank Rewards Credit Card to GigaPay on the Smart App, and then purchasing PowerAll 99 on the Smart App.

On the other hand, Smart Postpaid subscribers with a new UnionBank Rewards Credit Card may receive their P5,000 Welcome Gift by simply enrolling their Smart Postpaid account to the Auto Bills Payment on UnionBank’s website.

Aside from this exclusive Welcome Gift, UnionBank Rewards cardholders may also enjoy No Annual Fees Forever with an accumulated spend worth P20,000 within 60 days of card approval.

UnionBank Miles+ and UnionBank Reserve for Smart Infinity members

Meanwhile, Smart Infinity members on Plan 3500 may get their P5,000 Welcome Gift with their new UnionBank Miles+ Credit Card by simply enrolling their Smart Infinity account to the Auto Bills Payment on UnionBank’s website. UnionBank Miles+ Credit Card also gives users a chance to redeem a Welcome Gift of 30,000 never-expiring miles with an accumulated spend of P40,000 within 60 days of card approval.

In addition, Smart Infinity members on Plan 5000 and Plan 8000 may also receive their P5,000 Welcome Gift with their new UnionBank Reserve Credit Card by simply enrolling their Smart Infinity account to the Auto Bills Payment on UnionBank’s website. Application to UnionBank Reserve Credit Card is by invite only and Plan 5000 and Plan 8000 members are automatically eligible to apply.

On top of this Welcome Gift, UnionBank Reserve cardholders may also redeem as much as P18,000 worth of eGift from Giftaway merchants with an accumulated spend of P40,000 within 60 days of card approval.

This exclusive promo will run until February 29, 2024.

Smart’s collaboration with UnionBank is part of its thrust to bring exclusive rewards and epic lifestyle treats to the fingertips of subscribers on top of empowering them with the best mobile network experience possible. Learn more about the latest treat from Smart and UnionBank at https://smart.com.ph/Pages/ubwelcomegift. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE