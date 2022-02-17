iPhones, Samsung devices work fastest on Smart network – Ookla

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Whether you are an iPhone fan or a proud Samsung user, you can only expect the fastest performance from your devices when connected to the Smart network, according to Ookla®, the global leader in mobile and broadband intelligence.

Based on Ookla’s analysis of Speedtest Intelligence® data covering Q4 2021, iPhones connected to either Smart 5G or 4G/LTE networks perform up to 1.8 times faster than iPhones on other network providers.

For Samsung devices, those on Smart 5G also perform up to 1.8 times faster, while those on Smart 4G/LTE perform up to 1.9 times faster – compared to devices connected to other network providers.

Moreover, Android devices also work fastest on Smart: they are up to 1.8 times faster on Smart 5G and up to 1.4 times faster on Smart 4G/LTE than devices connected to other network providers.

Setting the 5G standard in the Philippines

“We all consider speed as a critical metric for network performance, and we’re glad that our aggressive network rollout has resulted in the fastest speeds, which translates to a significantly better experience for our customers – whether they are using iPhone, Samsung, or other Android devices,” said Jane J. Basas, Smart’s senior vice president and head of consumer wireless business.

“With our industry-leading speeds and expanding 5G network footprint, Smart continues to set the 5G standard in the Philippines with the goal of improving the lives of Filipinos as they pursue their passions,” she added.

To date, Smart has deployed 7,200 5G base stations around the country, paving the way for even more Filipinos to benefit from the ultrafast speeds of 5G for their hybrid work setup, virtual classes, online businesses, social media connections, or digital entertainment, among others.

Fastest across devices and network technologies

Based on Ookla’s report for Q4 2021, iPhones on Smart 5G posted a median download speed of 208.88 Mbps and median upload speed of 19.61 Mbps, while iPhones connected to Smart’s closest competitor posted 112.72 Mbps and 9.57 Mbps, respectively.

Meanwhile, Samsung devices on Smart 5G posted a median download speed of 239.12 Mbps and median upload speed of 25.58 Mbps, while devices connected to Smart’s closest competitor posted 127.67 Mbps and 11.52 Mbps, respectively.

On the other hand, iPhones on Smart 4G/LTE posted a median download speed of 49.35 Mbps and median upload speed of 7.47 Mbps, while iPhones connected to Smart’s closest competitor posted 26.64 Mbps and 4.90 Mbps, respectively.

Samsung devices on Smart 4G/LTE also posted a median download speed of 36.39 Mbps and median upload speed of 7.79 Mbps, while those connected to Smart’s closest competitor posted 18.75 Mbps and 4.39 Mbps, respectively.

Android devices on Smart 5G posted a median download speed of 227.50 Mbps and median upload speed of 24.78 Mbps, while those connected to Smart’s closest competitor posted 122.9 Mbps and 11.65 Mbps, respectively.

Lastly, Android devices on Smart 4G/LTE posted a median download speed of 22.2 Mbps and median upload speed of 6.63 Mbps, while devices connected to Smart’s closest competitor posted 16.28 Mbps and 6.25 Mbps, respectively.

PH’s undisputed fastest 5G mobile network

These results further strengthen Smart’s position as the country’s undisputed fastest mobile network, bagging the latest Speedtest Awards for Q3-Q4 2021 with a Speed Score of 201.95, while its closest competitor posted a Speed Score™ of 116.08.

For this feat, Smart posted a median download speed of 218.82 Mbps and a median upload speed of 22.46 Mbps, while its closest competitor posted a median download speed of 116.92 Mbps and a median upload speed of 10.81 Mbps.

To experience the fastest 5G speeds, non-Smart customers can now make the Smart move without having to change their mobile number through Mobile Number Portability (MNP) at x.smart/switch or via Smart’s GigaLife App. – Rappler.com

Disclaimer: Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data on median download speeds for 5G and all technology on iPhones, Samsung, Android devices in the Philippines for Q4 2021 & fastest 5G award base on Q3-Q4 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

ASC Ref No. S041P021422SS