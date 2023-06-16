WATCH: Unbox ASUS’ most eco-friendly Ultrabook with us

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED just got an upgrade. Here's what to expect.

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by ASUS and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

The new 2023 ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) got a major upgrade from last year’s model, including a design aspect you most likely didn’t expect. This year’s release, as ASUS claims, is their most eco-friendly model to date.

ASUS has always taken design inspiration from nature, and so they’re taking a more active role in protecting the environment. They did this by replacing whichever parts they could with recycled materials (post-industrial, post-consumer, and ocean-bound materials). For their Basalt Gray model, they used eco-friendly plasma ceramic aluminum on the laptop’s lid that not only feels premium but is more durable as well.

And to test its durability, the laptop has gone through rigid military-grade testing (MIL-STD-810) to see how the device will hold up in various harsh environments, which it passed with flying colors.

They also avoided using single-use plastics for any of their packaging, making each component recyclable and compostable.

In this TechRap unRap video, we take the new ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) out of its compostable packaging and put it to the test. This ultrabook has a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor housed in a body that is a centimeter thick and weighs only a kilogram. It also has the brand-new ASUS Lumina OLED that makes it sharper, brighter, and more color accurate. With an even thinner and lighter build, we’re setting out to see if it can keep up with our needs and busy schedules, or if ASUS has made any compromises to introduce new design elements.

Spoiler alert: There were no compromises found, your honor.

Watch our video to see how the ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) did.

Want to know more about this ultrabook? Visit its official product page. You can also order a device through authorized resellers found on the ASUS website. – Rappler.com