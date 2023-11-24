Metro Manila’s elite toast to the launch of The Velaris Residences North Tower

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A TOAST. (l-r) Chad Sotelo, RHK Land CEO and President; Nonette Notarte, RHK Land Technical Director; Martha Herrera-Subido, RHK Land Head of Marketing; Katherine Silva, RHK Land Chief Finance Officer; Rouen Abel Raz, RHK Land General Manager; Jeffrey Lun, Hongkong Land Philippines, Country Head; Ehryq Young, RHK Land Head of Sales. All photos courtesy of RHK Land

Influential names from Metro Manila’s most sophisticated circles graced the grand launch of The Velaris Residences North Tower, the latest addition to The Velaris Residences in Circumferential Road 5 (C-5).

Hosted by voice artist and multihyphenate Inka Magnaye, the night’s festivities were held at The Velaris Residences Show Gallery in Bridgetowne, Quezon City. Guests were treated to a night of elegance as the Philippines’ Premiere Crooner, Richard Poon, serenaded the crowd.

Among the invitees were movers and shakers such as Nicole Hernandez, Kelly Misa, Camille Co, Rissa Mananquil-Trillo, and more. The guests marveled at the grandeur of The Velaris Residences North Tower and wore their best evening wear as they welcomed the exclusive new building. The event carried the scent of The Velaris Residences’ signature fragrance, Jo Malone’s Peony & Blue Suede, to add a touch of enchantment to each room.

“Drawing from the success of the South Tower, we are pleased to announce the next chapter in the masterpiece that is The Velaris Residences: the North Tower, a beautiful expression of design and luxurious, contemporary living,” says Rouen Abel V. Raz, General Manager of RHK Land.

The Velaris Residences North Tower’s official launch and the show unit tours were the night’s highlights. The unit tours in particular served as a groundbreaking concept where actors brought to life the vibrant lifestyle of the incoming residents, transforming the experience into an immersive performance where guests could already see themselves living in The Velaris Residences

Here’s what’s in store for The Velaris Residences North Tower, a true example of luxury living with stunning views, top-notch amenities, and a new prime location in Metro Manila.

The makings of a luxury condominium

Presented by RHK Land, a joint venture between international property leader Hongkong Land and real estate giant Robinsons Land Corporation, The Velaris Residences North Tower is set to become a 40-story luxury residential tower located on C5 Road.

Both the existing South and upcoming North tower have a remarkable view of two grand art pieces: the Victor, a 200-foot lighting installation piece by globally recognized artist JEFRË, and Bridgetowne’s scenic bridge designed by the late national artist Francisco Mañosa.

The development offers a variety of units for all lifestyles. Every residence is a testament to refined living, with one and 1.5-bedroom units featuring expansive indoor patios. Two-bedroom and three-bedroom premium layouts meanwhile embrace a generous floor plan that combines style with practicality. Finally, the extraordinary four-bedroom, Penthouse, and Townhouse units are double-volumed for those who want a bigger space.

For its smart home features, residents can find comfort in knowing that their units are equipped with the latest technologies to protect their homes. Doors can be locked with a biometric fingerprint scan, PIN code, and RFID card access. Light and air conditioning can also be controlled through smart devices. Finally, for two-bedroom units and up, there is a smart mirror that can deliver news, weather reports, and even personal calendars to inform residents as their day begins.

With top-notch finishes and fixtures boasting a blend of solid and dependable materials like natural stone and engineered wood, every unit is crafted to offer residents the space to decorate their homes as they see fit. Each unit is like a new canvas for incoming residents, ready to embrace a variety of tastes and lifestyles.

Velaris at the heart of a megalopolis

In The Velaris Residences, luxury can be experienced both inside and outside the units.

Located right at the bustling heart of Metro Manila on C5 Road, the area is home to well-known conveniences and communities. With its proximity to Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Rockwell, Eastwood, Ortigas, and Arcovia City, The Velaris Residences is nestled amidst a number of shopping, dining, and entertainment options – making it a prime location for living large in the city.

At its core, The Velaris Residences North Tower is a testament to RHK Land’s commitment to providing residents with luxury living at its peak.

Visit The Velaris Residences award-winning Show Gallery in Bridgetowne, C5. Book a personalized tour and experience the North Tower for yourself. Visit their website at thevelarisresidences.com to learn more. – Rappler.com