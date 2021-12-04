LOOK: Lights will guide you home at Capitol Commons’ ‘Lights at the Park’

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Ortigas Land and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Have you been slowly getting your gala groove back? The holiday season has started to dominate our senses, and the easing restrictions (for now!) are all too tempting to make Christmas 2021 a better one than last year’s. You might also be in a festive mood to go gift shopping and schedule ~quick~ reunions with the barkada (friends) and some relatives, but whatever you’re planning, please don’t forget to remain cautious.

And while you’re at it, make your sojourn outside your home worthwhile! How about taking a trip to Capitol Commons to witness the mesmerizing “Lights at the Park,” among its other holiday “specials” and activities? Carrying the theme #HopefulAtCommons, the lifestyle hub aims to spark hope among its visitors, even just symbolically, that there are brighter days ahead to compensate for the bouts of darkness that we’ve been through.

Lights at the Park

These glowing structures are the crown jewel of this year’s holiday attractions at Capitol Commons. Through six Christmas tree benches, each of the elements is intended to represent what the season is truly about: holiday celebration (trees), togetherness (benches), and positivity and joy (lights). You have a chance to catch them on display until January 2022.

LIGHT TREES. Stop, look, take a seat, and let the light of hope fill you.

Holiday Market at the Park

Visiting on a weekend? Grab some yummy treats from the holiday market. It operates from Fridays to Sundays, from 4 to 10 PM, perfect for filling your stomach as you fill yourself with hope while reveling in all those light displays around you. The market operates until January 9, 2022.

WEEKEND MARKET. You won’t go hungry with lots of stalls to buy food from.

Busking at the Park

You can put down those earphones because buskers are there to soundtrack your visit! Also playing from 4 to 10 PM, musicians will serenade your night market experience some holiday cheer through their joyful tunes.

LIVE JAM. There’s music to get you into the holiday mood.

Now showing: Ortigas Cinemas

Movie buffs are in for a treat! The Ortigas Cinemas at Estancia have just reopened for fully-vaxxed individuals. With safety measures in place, you can now catch the latest blockbusters, such as Marvel’s Eternals on the big screen. You can book your tickets online, with prices ranging from P330 to P350. And don’t forget to bring your vaccination card!

ORTIGAS CINEMAS. Haven’t watched Marvel’s Eternals yet? Now’s your chance.

Christmas with the Stars

There’s also a live online event coming up! This December 11, at 7 pm, Ortigas Malls hosts “Christmas with the Stars,” a fundraising concert for the Independent Production Workers Group. OPM’s brightest stars, such as Ogie Alcasid, Ian Veneracion, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, and Gary Valenciano, are set to serenade us for free – all you need is an accumulated purchase of P1,000 from any Ortigas Malls establishment. Simply register here, or opt to donate P800 or P1,000 for a ticket.

Sounds exciting? Remember, don’t forget to bring your masks, alcohol, vaccination cards, and a holiday spirit when you visit. – Rappler.com