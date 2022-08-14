WATCH: Cafe in Oriental Mindoro famous for its coffee and overlooking view

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

Recently, I went to a cafe in Pola, Oriental Mindoro famous for its coffee and stunning overlooking view – the Hightown Cafe.

The cafe is a simple house with chairs and tables outside, where customers can enjoy the view of the beach, fresh air, and yummy food and drinks.

We ordered banana bread with raisins and chocolate chips, chocolate brownies, and Milo Dino, a Milo drink served with ice and marshmallows. We also had hot chocolate – which only cost P50! They also offer brewed coffee at the same price.

The place is surrounded with trees and plants all over, with a dreamy open air setting, making it a perfect place to unwind. You can enjoy a cup of coffee while chilling out with friends and family, taking a break with nature, and treating yourself with good food.

If you’re a cafe lover and traveling to Oriental Mindoro soon, you should definitely visit Hightown Cafe in the town of Pola. – Rappler.com

