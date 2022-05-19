[WATCH] Doing business the Gen Z way with Tala by Kyla

With 73% of Southeast Asian population now shopping online, here’s why this Gen Z founder decided to harness the power of eCommerce to grow her business

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Lazada and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

In the first regional consumer study by Lazada*, 81% of Southeast Asian shoppers consider shopping online to be integral to everyday life. As she noticed the sheer number of online shoppers and the evolving needs of consumers, Kyla Cañete, owner and founder of Tala by Kyla, decided to launch her brand on Lazada to further grow and improve her local jewelry business.

Discover how she embraced eCommerce and went from solely being present on Instagram direct messages to now reaching more customers and improving her business operations with the help of Lazada. – Rappler.com

*Data based on “The New Decade of Southeast Asia Digital Commerce” survey conducted by Lazada with Milieu Insight in January 2022 in six markets (Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam). It surveyed 6,000 consumers on their current and future digital commerce behaviors and attitudes.