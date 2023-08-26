Galing Pook opens applications for 2023 Citizenship Awards

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The following is a press release from the Galing Pook Foundation

The Galing Pook Citizenship Awards is back, celebrating exceptional contributions in participatory local governance and community development.

This prestigious awards program sheds light on the outstanding efforts of civil society organizations (CSOs), nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), social enterprises, and private entities dedicated to shaping safe, sustainable, and smart (3S) communities. With a focus on empowering localities and driving positive change, these initiatives are at the forefront of community transformation.

“It is our desire to strengthen local government and citizens’ collaboration through the Citizenship Awards. We recognize that local governments will only succeed through active citizens that engage with them in pursuing positive results and impact, and people’s participation and empowerment,” said Galing Pook Executive Director Georgina Ann Hernandez Yang.

“Through this year’s Citizenship Awards, we look forward to learning more about the new and creative approaches of citizens’ organizations in engaging local governments and grassroots communities. The search is open to all sectors, most especially among the youth who are creating positive waves in promoting good governance and sustainable development,” she added.

How to join?

1. Review the detailed 2023 Citizenship Awards Guidelines to ensure your eligibility and to understand the selection criteria.

2. Submit your entry through the online application form on or before September 15, 2023.

A legacy of impact

The 2023 Galing Pook Citizenship Awards draws inspiration from remarkable awardees in 2015. Organizations like Balay Mindanaw Foundation, Concerned Citizens of Abra for Good Governance, and Tagum People’s Cooperative have proven that tangible change emerges from visionary local governance.

Learn more about these inspiring stories and get access the casebook and videos here.

The 2023 Galing Pook Citizenship Awards is conducted in partnership with the Department of Health’s Healthy Pilipinas Awards. Join us in celebrating the spirit of community transformation and excellence. Together, let’s build a better future, one 3S community at a time.

For inquiries and more information, please contact galingpookawards@gmail.com. – Rappler.com