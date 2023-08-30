Albay Multimedia Arts Convention set for September 2-3 in Legazpi

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The sixth edition of the Albay Multimedia Arts Convention is 'set to be the most monumental iteration yet'

The following is a press release from the Albay Multimedia Arts Convention.

LEGASPI, Albay – The Albay Multimedia Arts Convention, a pioneering event that has been nurturing the grassroots creative community of the Bicol Region since its inception in 2016, is proud to announce its sixth edition. Set to be the most monumental iteration yet, this year’s convention will be held on September 2-3 at Ayala Malls Legazpi, a venue celebrated for its unwavering support of the creative community.

What began as a modest gathering with a few dozen attendees in 2016 has seen exponential growth year after year. From hundreds to thousands and now tens of thousands of attendees, the Albay Multimedia Arts Convention has established itself as the largest event celebrating creativity in South Luzon.

This year’s theme, “Palette of Inclusion: Celebrating Diversity in the Creative Industry”, not only underscores the rich tapestry of artistic talent within the region but also emphasizes the integral role that diversity plays in the broader creative landscape. As the convention continues to grow, so does its commitment to fostering an inclusive environment for all artists and creators.

One of the convention’s primary missions is the continuous organization of community events aimed at honing the skills of aspiring artists. These events serve as a foundation, ensuring that emerging talent is well-equipped to be competitive in the ever-evolving creative industry, whether their passion lies in art, design, or any other creative discipline.

The significant contributions of the Bicol Region’s creative community, particularly through events like the Albay Multimedia Arts Convention, have been pivotal in the recent adoption of the Philippine Creative Industry Development Act (RA 11904). This newly enacted law recognizes and promotes the immense potential of the creative sector within the Philippines, with the Bicol Region standing as a testament to the nation’s artistic prowess.

None of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of the event’s sponsors and partner communities, all of whom have played an instrumental role in the convention’s growth and success over the years.

As the Albay Multimedia Arts Convention looks forward to its sixth edition, it remains steadfast in its dedication to cultivating the next generation of creative professionals in the Philippines and beyond.

For more information about the Albay Multimedia Arts Convention 2023, including side events, programming, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit amac.ph or send an e-mail at support@amac.ph. — Rappler.com