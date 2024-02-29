Luzon
Luzon
Catholic Church

‘He can be a diplomat’: Charismatic Naga priest is new bishop of Virac

Paterno R. Esmaquel II

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘He can be a diplomat’: Charismatic Naga priest is new bishop of Virac

NAGA PRIEST. Father Louie Occiano is currently rector of the Archdiocesan Shrine of Saint Joseph in San Jose, Camarines Sur.

Archdiocesan Shrine of Saint Joseph

Father Luisito Occiano, a longtime priest in Naga City, is set to lead the Diocese of Virac after its bishop for the past three decades retired

MANILA, Philippines – Pope Francis named Father Luisito Occiano, a longtime Naga priest who is described as warm and charismatic, as the new bishop of the Diocese of Virac in Catanduanes.

Occiano replaces Bishop Manolo delos Santos, 76, who has gone beyond the retirement age of 75. Delos Santos was bishop of Virac since 1994, according to the news service of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

The Vatican announced Occiano’s appointment on Thursday evening, February 29.

The 52-year-old Occiano is currently rector and parish priest of the Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish of Saint Joseph in San Jose, Camarines Sur. He also leads the Caceres Commission on Communication.

When he was installed as shrine rector in 2021, then-Caceres archbishop Rolando Tria Tirona described Occiano as a priest with a warm personality. “He relates well with people and works well with them,” Tirona said.

Once, Tirona even thought of sending Occiano for further studies in Rome to become a diplomat of the Holy See. 

“He can be a diplomat. He shows charisma in discussions,” Tirona said.

The Diocese of Virac is a nearly 50-year-old Catholic territory that covers the province of Catanduanes. It is made up of more than 257,000 Catholics. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Download the Rappler App!
Avatar photo

author

Paterno R. Esmaquel II

Paterno R. Esmaquel II, news editor of Rappler, specializes in covering religion and foreign affairs. He finished MA Journalism in Ateneo and MSc Asian Studies (Religions in Plural Societies) at RSIS, Singapore. For story ideas or feedback, email pat.esmaquel@rappler.com
More from Paterno R. Esmaquel II

Bicol

Catanduanes

Faith and Spirituality