‘He can be a diplomat’: Charismatic Naga priest is new bishop of Virac

NAGA PRIEST. Father Louie Occiano is currently rector of the Archdiocesan Shrine of Saint Joseph in San Jose, Camarines Sur.

Father Luisito Occiano, a longtime priest in Naga City, is set to lead the Diocese of Virac after its bishop for the past three decades retired

MANILA, Philippines – Pope Francis named Father Luisito Occiano, a longtime Naga priest who is described as warm and charismatic, as the new bishop of the Diocese of Virac in Catanduanes.

Occiano replaces Bishop Manolo delos Santos, 76, who has gone beyond the retirement age of 75. Delos Santos was bishop of Virac since 1994, according to the news service of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

The Vatican announced Occiano’s appointment on Thursday evening, February 29.

The 52-year-old Occiano is currently rector and parish priest of the Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish of Saint Joseph in San Jose, Camarines Sur. He also leads the Caceres Commission on Communication.

When he was installed as shrine rector in 2021, then-Caceres archbishop Rolando Tria Tirona described Occiano as a priest with a warm personality. “He relates well with people and works well with them,” Tirona said.

Once, Tirona even thought of sending Occiano for further studies in Rome to become a diplomat of the Holy See.

“He can be a diplomat. He shows charisma in discussions,” Tirona said.

The Diocese of Virac is a nearly 50-year-old Catholic territory that covers the province of Catanduanes. It is made up of more than 257,000 Catholics. – Rappler.com