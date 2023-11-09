RESULTS: November 2023 Midwives Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 2,800 out of 4,119 passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,800 out of 4,119 passed the Licensure Examination for Midwives given by the Board of Midwifery in N. C. R., Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Kidapawan, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this November 2023.

The members of the Board of Midwifery who gave the licensure examination are Melchor C. Dela Cruz, Jr., Chairman; Lerma M. Valenzuela, Corazon F. Landicho, Lourdes S. Mangahas and Liwayway M. Piedad, Members.

From December 18 to December 22, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top ten performing schools in the November 2023 Licensure Examination for Midwives as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the November 2023 Licensure Examination for Midwives are the following:

