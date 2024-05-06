Daily wRap
Daily wRap
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Philippines will not use water cannons against Chinese vessels – Marcos | The wRap

Rappler.com
Philippines will not use water cannons against Chinese vessels – Marcos | The wRap
Today's headlines: West Philippine Sea, Miami Grand Prix, SB19

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. thumbs down Senator Koko Pimentel’s suggestion to equip Philippine Coast Guard ships with water cannons as a defense from China’s harassment in the West Philippine Sea.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says his government is eyeing to bring back the old academic calendar as early as 2025, as excessive heat inside classrooms during ‘summer’ forces school closures.

Over a year after his death, the self-confessed gunman in the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid, Joel Escorial is sentenced to a minimum of 8 and a half years to a maximum of 16 years in prison.

McLaren’s Lando Norris wins the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 5… holding off Red Bull’s triple world champion Max Verstappen for his first Formula One victory.

‘Moonlight,’ the new song released by P-pop group SB19, tops music charts in nine countries after its release on Friday, May 3. – Rappler.com

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

education in the Philippines

Filipino artists

Formula One

Philippine media