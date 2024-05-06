Philippines will not use water cannons against Chinese vessels – Marcos | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. thumbs down Senator Koko Pimentel’s suggestion to equip Philippine Coast Guard ships with water cannons as a defense from China’s harassment in the West Philippine Sea.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says his government is eyeing to bring back the old academic calendar as early as 2025, as excessive heat inside classrooms during ‘summer’ forces school closures.

Over a year after his death, the self-confessed gunman in the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid, Joel Escorial is sentenced to a minimum of 8 and a half years to a maximum of 16 years in prison.

McLaren’s Lando Norris wins the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 5… holding off Red Bull’s triple world champion Max Verstappen for his first Formula One victory.

‘Moonlight,’ the new song released by P-pop group SB19, tops music charts in nine countries after its release on Friday, May 3. – Rappler.com