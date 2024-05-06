Marcos says gov’t eyeing shift to old academic calendar in 2025

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SCHOOL. Students and teachers hold regular classes at the General Roxas Elementary School in Quezon City, on February 21, 2024.

The DepEd revealed last week that it had sent a letter to Marcos, suggesting that the upcoming school year 2024 to 2025 end two months earlier than scheduled in order to fully revert to the old academic calendar by next year

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his government is eyeing to bring back the old academic calendar as early as 2025, as excessive heat inside classrooms during “summer” season forces school closures.

In an interview with reporters on Monday, May 6, Marcos said he was the one who asked Vice President and Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sara Duterte to come up with a concrete plan on the transition.

“I don’t see any objections really from anyone, especially with the El Niño [phenomenon] being what it is. Every day, we turn on the news, face-to-face (F2F) classes are canceled, F2F classes have been postponed, etcetera. So talagang kailangang kailangan na (it is urgently needed),” the President said.

“Yes, that’s part of the plan that we are trying to do, to bring it back to the old setting. I think it will be better for the kids,” he added. “Hopefully by next year, yes, matatapos na (it will be completed).”

Last week, the DepEd revealed that it had sent a letter to Marcos, suggesting a “more aggressive alternative, ending school year 2024 to 2025 in March 2025.”

That proposal, however, would shorten the upcoming school year to 165 in-person school days, lower than what the law requires, which is 200 to 220 days.

At present, the upcoming school year starts in July 2024 and ends in May 2025. Students are currently still weathering through school year 2023 to 2024, which ends this May 31.

As of late April, 7,188 out of 47,678 schools – most of which provide classrooms that are not climate-resilient – have instead shifted to remote learning due to sweltering heat.

The town of Iba in Zambales province, for instance, recorded a whopping heat index of 53°C, the highest in 2024.

Originally, the DepEd announced in February a gradual transition to the old academic calendar, laying out a five-year transition timeline. – Rappler.com