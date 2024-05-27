RESULTS: May 2024 Chemical Engineers Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: A total of 640 out of 928 passed the Chemical Engineers Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 640 out of 928 passed the Chemical Engineers Licensure Examination given by the Board of Chemical Engineering in NCR, Baguio, Cebu, Iloilo, Legazpi and Lucena this May 2024.

The members of the Board of Chemical Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Ofelia V. Bulaong, Chairman; Engr. Shirlyn B. Chua-Reyes and Engr. Cezar S. de la Cruz, members.

Starting July 5, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The top performing schools in the May 2024 Chemical Engineers Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 1814 series of 2024:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in theMay 2024 Chemical Engineers Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the list of passers:

– Rappler.com

