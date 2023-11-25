RESULTS: November 2023 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 6,180 out of 18,582 passed the Civil Engineers Licensure Examination given by the Board of Civil Engineering in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Palawan, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga this November 2023.

The results of the examination with respect to one examinee was withheld for further verification of submitted documents and five were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

The results were released in five working days after the last day of examination. The members of the Board of Civil Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Praxedes P. Bernardo, chairman; Engr. Pericles P. Dakay and Engr. Romeo A. Estañero, members.

On February 7-9, February 12-16, February 19-23, February 26-29, March 1, March 4-8, and March 11-12, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card and Certificate of Registration will be done online.

Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow the instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the November 2023 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the November 2023 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

