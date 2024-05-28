RESULTS: 2024 Speech-Language Pathologists Computer-Based Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: A total of 9 out of 9 passed the Speech-Language Pathologists Computer-Based Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 9 out of 9 passed the Speech-Language Pathologists Computer-Based Licensure Examination given by the Board of Speech-Language Pathology in NCR this May 2024.

The members of the Board of Speech-Language Pathology who gave the licensure examination are Hon. Maria Eusebia Catherine S. Sadicon, Chairman; Hon. Ma. Rowena A. Ynion and Hon. Juan Paulo D. Santuele, Members.

The results were released in two (2) working days after the last day of examination.

Starting July 8, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The performance of schools in the May 2024 Speech-Language Pathologists Computer-Based Licensure Examination in alphabetical order as per R.A. 8981 otherwise known as PRC Modernization Act of 2000 Section 7(m) “To monitor the performance of schools in licensure examinations and publish the results thereof in a newspaper of national circulation” is as follows:

Here is the list of passers:

