RESULTS: May 2024 Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electronics Engineers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 23 passed the technical evaluation. Congratulations!

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 23 passed the technical evaluation for the upgrading as Professional Electronics Engineers given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in N. C. R. this May 2024.

The members of the Board of Electronics Engineering are Engr. Alnar L. Detalla, Chairman, Engr. Enrico Claro R. Delmoro and Engr. Herminio J. Orbe, Members.

Registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will start on May 20, 2024.

See the full list of passers here:

