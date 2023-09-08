TOPNOTCHERS: September 2023 Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here's the list of examinees who got the highest scores in the September 2023 Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Friday, September 8, that 1,218 out of 3,945 passed the Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination.

Here’s the list of examinees who made it to the top 10 of the examination.

See the full story on the results of the September 2023 Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination below.

– Rappler.com