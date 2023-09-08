RESULTS: September 2023 Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,218 out of 3,945 passed the Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electrical Engineering in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Oriental Mindoro, Pagadian, Palawan, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this September 2023.

The PRC also announces that 52 passed the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electrical Engineers given by the Board of Electrical Engineering in NCR.

The members of the Board of Electrical Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are Engr. Francis V. Mapile, chairman and Engr. Jaime V. Mendoza, member.

The results were released in four working days after the last day of examinations.

On October 9 – 13, October 16 – 20 and October 23, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online.

Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow the instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examinations will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the September 2023 Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the September 2023 Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com