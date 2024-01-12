IBON holds 2024 Yearstarter Birdtalk

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The IBON 2024 Yearstarter Birdtalk will be held on January 18, from 1 pm to 4 pm, at the University of the Philippines Diliman

This is a press release from IBON Foundation.

With the start of a new year, IBON will be holding the 2024 Yearstarter Birdtalk, a semi-annual forum that aims to discuss the current economic and political situation, the Marcos Jr administration’s performance, and prospects for the Filipino people.

The Birdtalk shall take a closer look at the government’s claims of economic growth and progress amid the persistent problems of job scarcity, poverty and inflation, among other issues. How are political developments shaping up, and what policies and measures are needed to achieve genuine progress for all?

The IBON 2024 Yearstarter Birdtalk will be held on Thursday, January 18, from 1 pm to 4 pm, at the Institute of Biology (IB) Auditorium, National Science Complex, College of Science, University of the Philippines Diliman. This is primarily in cooperation with the UP Office of the Faculty Regent, All U.P. Academic Employees Union and AlterMidya – People’s Alternative Media Network.

IBON also partners with various groups to bring the Yearstarter Birdtalk to a wider audience, including AGHAM – Science and Technology for the People, the AgroecologyX Network, Community Pantry PH, Human Rights People’s Empowerment Center (HRPEC), Inclusive Communities Action Network (ICAN), Musika Publiko, Philippine Misereor Partners Inc., Pinoy Media Center, Pinoy Weekly, Pitik Bulag, Polytechnic University of the Philippines Center for Inclusivity and Diversity, and Rappler’s MovePH. More institutions continue to signify their intention to get on board.