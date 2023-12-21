RESULTS: December 2023 Aeronautical Engineers Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 418 out of 971 passed the Aeronautical Engineers Licensure Examination given by the Board of Aeronautical Engineering in NCR this December 2023.

The members of the Board of Aeronautical Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Ernesto B. Ferreras, Jr., Chairman and Engr. Redentor C. Malia, Member.

The results were released in two (2) working days after the last day of examination.

Starting January 22, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the December 2023 Aeronautical Engineers Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the December 2023 Aeronautical Engineers Licensure Examination are the following:

Check out the performance of schools here:

Check out the full list of passers here:

