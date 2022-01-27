RESULTS: January 2022 Architect Licensure Exam

PRESS RELEASE: The University of Santo Tomas is the top-performing school in the January 2022 architect licensure examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,370 out of 2,205 passed the Architect Licensure Examination (ALE) given by the Board of Architecture headed by its Chairman, Arch. Robert S. Sac and board member, Arch. Robert M. Mirafuente. The examination was held in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, San Fernando, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last January 21 and 23, 2022. The results of examination with respect to nine examinees were withheld as per Board Resolution No. 02 dated January 27, 2022.

The top performing schools in the January 2022 Architect Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the January 2022 Architect Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

The results were released in four working days after the last day of examination.

From March 7 to March 15, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the mass oathtaking of the successful examinees in the said licensure examination will be announced on a later date. – Rappler.com