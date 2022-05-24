RESULTS: May 2022 Chemical Engineer Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 585 out of 1,032 passed the Chemical Engineer Licensure Examination

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC)

The Professional Regulation Commission announced on Tuesday, May 24, that 585 out of 1,032 passed the Chemical Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Chemical Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo and Legazpi this May 2022.

The members of the Board of Chemical Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Ofelia Bulaong, chairperson; and Shirlyn Chua-Reyes and Cezar de la Cruz, members.

Registration for the issuance of professional identification card (ID) and certificate of registration will be done online in July 1 and July 4 to 7. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

Notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the May 2022 Chemical Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017 are the following

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers and performance of schools:

