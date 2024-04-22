RESULTS: April 2024 Real Estate Brokers Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,337 out of 1,758 passed the Real Estate Brokers Licensure Examination given by the Board of Real Estate Service in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, and Tacloban this April 2024.

The members of the Board of Real Estate Service who gave the licensure examination are Ofelia C. Binag, Chairman; Rafael M. Fajardo, Jose Arnold M. Tan, and Pilar M. Torres-Banaag, Members.

The results were released in two (2) working days after the said examination.

Starting June 17, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps, and 1 piece short brown envelope, and submission of Original Surety Bond, minimum amount of which is P20,000.00, with the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC)/Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB) as Obligee. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the April 2024 Real Estate Brokers Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the April 2024 Real Estate Brokers Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

