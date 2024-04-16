TOP PERFORMING SCHOOLS: April 2024 Physicians Licensure Examination

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
The Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the results of the April 2024 Physicians Licensure Examination on Thursday, April 18.
ALSO ON RAPPLER
- RESULTS: April 2024 Physicians Licensure Examination
- TOPNOTCHERS: April 2024 Physicians Licensure Examination
The examination was held April 7, 8, 14, and 15 in the National Capital Region, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.
We will upload the list of top performing schools here once they are available. Bookmark this page to stay updated. – Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.