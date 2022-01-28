RESULTS: December 2021 Criminologist Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: King's College of the Philippines – Benguet is the top-performing school in the December 2021 criminologist licensure examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 11,610 out of 33,983 passed the Criminologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Criminology last December 2021 in 24 testing centers all over the Philippines. The results of examination with respect to 14 examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examination and 9 were withheld as per Board Resolution No. 02 dated January 28, 2022.

The members of the Board of Criminology who gave the licensure examination are Hon. Ramil G. Gabao, Chairman; Hon. George O. Fernandez, Hon. Lani T. Palmones and Hon. Warren M. Corpuz, Members.

The top performing schools in the December 2021 Criminologist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the December 2021 Criminologist Licensure Examination are the following:

Below are the full list of passers:

The results were released in 31 working days from the last day of examination.

From February 21 to 25 and February 28 to March 4, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the mass oathtaking of the successful examinees in the said licensure examination will be announced on a later date. – Rappler.com