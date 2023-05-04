RESULTS: April 2023 Criminologists Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 4,139 out of 13,000 passed the examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 4,139 out of 13,000 passed the Licensure Examination for Criminologists given by the Board of Criminology last April 2023 in 30 testing centers all over the Philippines. The result of examination with respect to one (1) examinee was withheld pending final determination of his/her liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

The Board of Criminology is composed of Hon. Ramil G. Gabao, Chairman; Hon. Lani T. Palmones and Hon. Warren M. Corpuz, Members.

The results were released in sixteen (16) working days from the last day of examination.

On June 5 – 9 and June 13, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The dates and venues for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the April 2023 Licensure Examination for Criminologists as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the April 2023 Licensure Examination for Criminologists are the following:

Check out the full list of passers here:

Check out the performance of schools here:

