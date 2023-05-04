RESULTS: April 2023 Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: 3,339 out of 5,771 passed the Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination and 986 out of 2,336 passed the Registered Master Electricians Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3,339 out of 5,771 passed the Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination and 986 out of 2,336 passed the Registered Master Electricians Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electrical Engineering in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Palawan, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga last April 2023.

The members of the Board of Electrical Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are Engr. Francis V. Mapile, chairman, and Engr. Jaime V. Mendoza, member.

The results were released in three working days after the last day of examinations.

On June 22-23, June 26-30 and July 3-7, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examinations will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the April 2023 Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The top performing school in the April 2023 Registered Master Electricians Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the April 2023 Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the April 2023 Registered Master Electricians Licensure Examination are the following:

