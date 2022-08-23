RESULTS: August 2022 Guidance Counselor Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: 405 out of 661 examinees passed. Congratulations to the passers!

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 405 out of 661 passed the Guidance Counselor Licensure Examination given by the Board of Guidance and Counseling in Manila, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu and Davao last August 2022.

The members of the Board of Guidance and Counseling who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Luzviminda S. Guzman, Chairman; Dr. Elena V. Morada and Dr. Carmelita P. Pabiton, members.

The results were released in three working days from the last day of examination.

From October 10 to October 12, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue of the oath-taking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the August 2022 Guidance Counselor Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com